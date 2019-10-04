|
Miriam Epps Head
Montgomery - Miriam Epps Head, 89, entered peacefully into the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 30, 2019. She was born on July 14, 1930 in Montgomery, AL to Thomas Louis Epps and Lily Bell Epps. She was a lifelong resident of Montgomery.
Miriam is survived by a brother, Charles "Buddy" Epps; a daughter, Cindy Brown (Neil); three sons, Carl Head, Jr. (Gail), Tommy Head (Terri) and Tim Head (Jen); 13 grandchildren, and 24 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 68 years, Carl Edmond Head, Sr., as well as her parents.
Accepting Christ as her Lord and Savior at age 7, Miriam grew up to be a Sunday School teacher at Second Baptist Church and at Eastmont Baptist Church for many years. She worked faithfully with her husband in their construction business for 55 years. Miriam lived her life as a Godly mother, loving wife, and faithful prayer warrior who loved her family with all her heart. She loved her early morning quiet time reading God's Word and drinking coffee, cooking, sewing, knitting, and other forms of handwork.
Visitation will be on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 11:00AM - 1:00PM at Leak Memory Chapel. A Celebration of Life service will be at 1:00PM, with burial following in Greenwood Cemetery. Pallbearers will be her grandsons; Bryant Brown, Taylor Head, Carl Head, III "Trey", Brian Head, Andy Head, and two great grandsons, Caleb Green and Collin Kite. Honorary pallbearers will be Durham Cornette, Roy Hines, Mike Sealy, and Charlie Sconyers.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Oct. 4, 2019