Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mirtha Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mirtha Faye Baker


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mirtha Faye Baker Obituary
Mirtha Faye Baker

Ramer - Mirtha Faye Baker, 70, of Ramer, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd A. Baker. She is survived by her children, Jeannie Parmer (Jerry), Thomas Campbell, Shannon Faulk,, Floyd Baker Jr. (Jennifer), Robin Baker (Rachel); twelve grandchildren, thirty three great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren and Alysia Davis, a special family member with four children. She enjoyed spending her time reading and traveling. She also loved all her farminals.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019, at Leak Memory Chapel beginning at 2:00pm. A Graveside Service and Family Gathering will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Sykes Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Clio, Alabama.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mirtha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leak Memory Chapel
Download Now