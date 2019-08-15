|
|
Mirtha Faye Baker
Ramer - Mirtha Faye Baker, 70, of Ramer, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd A. Baker. She is survived by her children, Jeannie Parmer (Jerry), Thomas Campbell, Shannon Faulk,, Floyd Baker Jr. (Jennifer), Robin Baker (Rachel); twelve grandchildren, thirty three great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren and Alysia Davis, a special family member with four children. She enjoyed spending her time reading and traveling. She also loved all her farminals.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019, at Leak Memory Chapel beginning at 2:00pm. A Graveside Service and Family Gathering will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Sykes Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Clio, Alabama.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Aug. 15, 2019