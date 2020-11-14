Mittie Beasley Stockman
Montgomery - Mittie Beasley Stockman, age 93 passed away on November 12, 2020 in the NHC Memory Care Facility in Knoxville, Tennessee after struggling with Parkinson's for more than 5 years.
She was born on February 10, 1927 in Highland Home, Crenshaw County, Alabama to Mamie Lee White and Rushel Beasley. She was the oldest of 6 children.
Mittie was raised on a farm and worked particularly hard plowing with a mule, picking cotton and peanuts after her father went blind when she was 10. She was also a big help to her mother helping to raise the 2 youngest boys (twins who were born after her father went blind.)
Mittie was the valedictorian of her High School graduating class and attended Massey Draughn Technical school graduating with a certificate in bookkeeping. Upon graduation she worked 6 years at Cogsby Hodges and then at Capital Chevrolet as a bookkeeper for 33 years.
On January 20, 1959 she married the love of her life Winston Stockman from Magnolia, Alabama. They had one child Sandra in 1963.
Mittie was an accomplished cook who created amazing wheat rolls, homemade jams, pecan pies, and all other staples of southern living.
She served for decades in many positions of leadership and teachin in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on Carter Hill Road in Montgomery.
One of her favorite pastimes upon retirement was learning about her ancestors and doing genealogical research. For 10 years she was the director of the Montgomery Family History Center for The Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
Mittie had an unyielding faith in our Heavenly Father and his son, our Savior Jesus Christ. She knew he was the way, the truth and the life; and the only way back to our eternal home.
Mittie was beloved by all who knew her and payed special attention to the hands which hung down around her. She was truly a disciple of Jesus Christ who was friendly, kind and generous to all who met her. She had a kind word for everyone she met. She blessed many lives and was a great influence for good. She loved arriving at church early to greet everyone who came. Her Iron grip and handshake were renowned and were most assuredly a remnant of her hard work plowing with a mule and picking cotton.
She was a devoted wife, sister and loving mother and grandmother who loved cooking the favorite foods of her 3 grandchildren. She was loved by many and will be sorely missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents and 3 siblings (Monihree Beasley White, Raymond Beasley and Charles Beasley).
She is survived by her husband Winston Stockman, daughter Sandra (Kent Vaughn), 3 grandchildren Elyse (Jhoffer Tualla), Kimball (Felicity Vaughn), Hunter Vaughn and 2 siblings Myra Stringer and Rufus O'Neal Beasley.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 770 South Court Street, Montgomery, AL 36104. Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial in Alabama National Cemetery.