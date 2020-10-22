Mitzi WarrenMitzi Warren, born on June 9, 1945 in Auburn, Alabama, passed away on October 12, 2020 after an extended illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Thurston Allmon Warren and Louise Thompson Warren. She is survived by her cousins, Caroline Daniel Slawson (Guice, Sr.), Frank Wilson Daniel, Jr., Herman Carter Daniel (Terry), Edward Dantzler Warren (Jackie) and Oliver Holmes Warren (Betty).Mitzi received her B.S. degree from Troy University and was employed at Vaughn Road Elementary School where she lovingly cared for special needs children. She was a member of Whitfield United Methodist Church. A private funeral was held with Southern Memorial Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.Charitable contributions may be given to Whitfield United Methodist Church, 2673 Fisk Road, Montgomery, AL 36111