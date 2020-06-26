Morris Reese Payne
Montgomery, - Mr. Morris Reese Payne age 71 a resident of Montgomery, AL passed away Friday, June 26, 2020. Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Davis Funeral Home, LLC.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.