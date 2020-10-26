1/
Mrs.Juliet Phillips
Mrs.Juliet Phillips

Tuskegee - PHILLIPS, Mrs. Juliet, a resident of Tuskegee, Alabama passed Friday, October 23, 2020 at her home. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in the Mary Magdalene Church Cemetery, Dr. John Curry, officiating, McKenzie's Funeral Home Staff, directing. She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Yolanda Phillips-Lee of Irving, TX, Randall Phillips of Dothan, AL, Vanessa Hampton (Michael) of Buckhead, GA, Valerye Phillips-Downing of Montgomery, AL five grandchildren, Carla Lee Livsey (Matthew) of Pittsburgh, PA, Chris Lee of Ashburn, VA, Jonathan Hampton (Marquiata) of Atlanta, GA, Jared Downing of Washington, DC, and Joshua Downing of Montgomery, AL. Five great grandchildren, Avante & Xavier Booker, Nijir & Nijaiah Irson of Pittsburgh, PA and LeilaTiller-Hampton of Atlanta, GA; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was considered a surrogate mother and grandmother by many for she genuinely loved to encourage everyone to continue to pursue a life that was pleasing to God




Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
