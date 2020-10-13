MSgt Archie E. Green
Montgomery - GREEN, Retied MSgt Archie E. a resident of Montgomery, AL expired Wednesday, October 07, 2020. Graveside services will be held Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Alabama VA National Cemetery 731 Middle Street Montevallo, AL with Rev. Thomas E. Jordan Sr, Officiating. Public visitation will be held Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the Lilly Baptist Chapel 820 Hill Street from 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.( masks are required ) with Lewis - Robusky Mortuary LLC directing