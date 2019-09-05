Services
Ridout's-Brown-Service Prattville Chapel
347 East Main Street
Prattville, AL 36067
(334) 365-5982
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Visitation
347 East Main Street
Prattville, AL 36067
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Funeral service
347 East Main Street
Prattville, AL 36067
M/Sgt Chester J. "Sonny" Billingsley


1938 - 2019
M/Sgt Chester J. "Sonny" Billingsley Obituary
M/Sgt Chester J. "Sonny" Billingsley

- - M/Sgt Chester J. "Sonny" Billingsley, USAF-Ret., passed away Monday,

September 2, 2019, surrounded by family. He was born March 23,1938, in

Autauga County.

Sonny was preceded in death by his parents, Chester Arthur and Margaret Pearl Billingsley; son, Robert Bryan Billingsley; brothers-in-law, Bill McLendon, Gary O. Smith, and Bobby Gene Rainwater.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Ann Billingsley; son, Glenn Billingsley (Louise); daughter, Marcia Byrd (Doug); grandchildren, Brooke Billingsley, Dr. Carl Byrd (Lisa), S/Sgt Rachel Spahr (Billy), Ashley Byrd, Patrick Billingsley (Kristen), and Mandy Byrd-Vansyoc (Nick); great-grandchildren, Mason Spahr, Abby Spahr, Analeigh Byrd, Evelyn Vansyoc, Graham Vansyoc, Elliott Billingsley, Jonas Billingsley, and Nora Jane Byrd; siblings, Bobby Billingsley (Barbara Ann), Ann Smith, and Joyce McLendon; and in-laws, Tommy Rainwater (Ann), Nick Rainwater (Patti), and Joe Rainwater.

Sonny spent over 20 years of dedicated service with the Air Force. Shortly after his retirement in 1977, he began his career with CSX Railroad as a brakeman, retiring over a decade later as a railroad engineer. Sonny was a master-of-all-trades; and in the early '90s, he turned his focus back to full-time repair of small engines, clocks, guns, and anything else he could get his hands on. If Sonny couldn't repair it, it couldn't be fixed.

When he wasn't in his shop, he was patrolling the neighborhood on his scooter with Molly, his beloved Yorkie. He was constantly amazed at how many people stopped him on his rides…not to speak with him but to speak to Molly.

A visitation will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 6th, 2019, at Ridout's-Brown-Service Prattville Chapel, with a funeral service to follow at 12:00 p.m. The Patriot Guard will provide escort to Prattville Memory Gardens, where Sonny will be honored with a 21-gun salute and taps performed by the USAF Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Air Warrior Courage Foundation aka Emergency Support Fund.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Sept. 5 to Sept. 7, 2019
