Mr. Mural Hamer Phillips



Mr. Mural Hamer Phillips died on Monday September 21, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Dwight and Gladys Phillips, brother Roger and sister Anne, He is survived by his children Gary and Dena, grandson Austin and long time partner, Lallage Neill. Hamer graduated from Furman University. He was employed in the field of commercial Real Estate and Marketing. After retirement he settled in Montgomery, Alabama. He loved his family, friends, his church, Pike Road, and his British Car Club. A private memorial was held at Woodland Methodist Church where he was placed in the Columbarium. Wetumpka Memorial Funeral Home directing.









