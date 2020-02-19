|
Mykah Thomas Townes
Mykah Thomas Townes went to his heavenly home on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at the age of 8. Beloved son of Roderic Rekeith Townes and Cyndel Bussell. He is mourned by his grandparents Augustus (Gail) Townes Jr., Roderic Townes, the late Carol Wilson, and Sheila (Alan) Cleckler; Uncles Thomas (Tammy) Bussell, Jamel Townes, and Greg Townes; Aunts Alisa (Kevin) Jackson, Heather Cleckler. Also, the faculty and students of Brewbaker Primary School and a host of other family members, church members, and friends.
Family and friends are invited to attend the Homegoing services at St Paul AME. 706 E Patton Ave on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 11:00 AM.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020