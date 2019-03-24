|
|
Myra Campbell
Montgomery - Linda Myra Hartley Campbell, 77, passed away peacefully on March 21, 2019 while surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her son, David Campbell; brothers, Lesley Hartley and Lewis Hartley; sister, Janis Weaver. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Larry Campbell, her children, Lynn Crain (Jerry), Wanda Campbell and Dana Miller (Dean). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Kenneth Bowden (April), Celeste Young (Philip), Heather Chadwick, Austin Crain, Katie Crain and Amy Lynn Miller; siblings, Bonnie Ross, Jeanette Weaver, Leon Hartley, Mae Padgett, Betty Riley and Dot Hartley. She is also survived by her 7 great grandchildren. Funeral services for Mrs. Campbell will be held, Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Leak Memory Chapel with a visitation from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM. Burial will follow the service at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the . A special thanks to her great granddaughter, Bella Adams, who selflessly assisted in the care of her grandmother in the last few months.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Mar. 24, 2019