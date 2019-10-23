Services
Montgomery - Myra R. Barnett, 80, of Montgomery, AL, died October 21, 2019. She was born December 2, 1938 in Pell City, AL.

She is survived by her son, Dewey Hall; daughter, Lisa Smith & husband, David; grandsons, Dustin Smith and Donnie Smith; great-grandchildren, Raygan Smith, Colt Smith, Meilah Smith, and Abbygale Smith; sisters, Rose Reeves and Kathleen Parker; brother, Ronnie Gilbert; and longtime partner and love of over 35 years, Richard Murphy.

Myra was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed crocheting, cooking, and spending time with her family. She was very proud of her family, as well as her amazing cooking skills. Myra was known for her feisty, yet good sense of humor and will be missed by everyone who knew her and loved her.

Graveside memorial service will be held Friday, October 25, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Helena City Cemetery. Ridout's Funeral Home, Prattville, AL, directing.

While flowers are appreciated, memorial contributions may be sent to .
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
