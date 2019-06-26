Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Bede The Venerable Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Bede The Venerable Catholic Church
Montgomery - Myrtice Smith Johnson, 79, passed away peacefully at home on June 24, 2019 after an extended illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Austin and Mary Elizabeth Smith and her sister, Mildred Smith. Myrtice is survived by her husband, Shelton Warner "Knute" Johnson; son, Shelton Warner Johnson III (Beth Ann); daughters, Mary J. "Lainie" Cleghorn (Clay) and Juli Johnson; grandchildren, Elizabeth Malone Johnson, James Warner Cleghorn, Shelton Warner Johnson IV and William Austin Cleghorn. Myrtice was born on June 27, 1939 in Newberry, Florida. After graduating high school and working at and attending the University of Florida, she moved to Montgomery where she met her husband of 54 years, Knute. Myrtice and Knute moved all over the Eastern US with Blount Brothers Contruction Company, but always considered Montgomery their home. She retired from the Federal Government after 25 years of service. Myrtice was a breast cancer survivor. A visitation will be held Thursday, June 27, 2019 at St. Bede The Venerable Catholic Church from 5:00 -7:00 PM with a Rosary to follow the visitation. A funeral mass will be held Friday, June 28, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Honorary Pallbearers will be Leslie G. "Trey" Causey III, Edward Eckroate, Lewill "Bud" Smith, James Warner Cleghorn, Shelton Warner Johnson IV, and William Austin Cleghorn. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Carmelita DeJesus and Dr. Bill Salisky
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on June 26, 2019
