Nabeeh Daood
Prattville - DAOOD, Mr. Nabeeh, a resident of Prattville, AL passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019. Mr. Daood was born in Israel on March 16, 1955, and recently celebrated his 64th birthday. He was past owner of Mama's Sack Lunch restaurant in Montgomery. He is survived by his wife, Asmahan Daood; his sons, Nagd Daood and Basheer Daood; and nine siblings. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Gassett Funeral Home in Wetumpka. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Gassett Funeral Home Chapel. Online Guest Book available at www.gassettfuneralhome.net
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on May 13, 2019