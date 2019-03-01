Services
Bell Funeral Home
2020 W. Jeff Davis Ave
Montgomery, AL 36108
(334) 265-0756
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Jackson Steele Community Center
Gordonville - Mr. Namon L. Carnes 68, a resident of Gordonville, AL, passed on February 20, 2019. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 02, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. from the Jackson Steele Community Center with Rev. Donald Craig, officiating, Rev. Robert Leonard, Eulogist. The burial will follow in the Rudolph Cemetery. Bell Funeral Home of Hayneville directing.

Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Mar. 1, 2019
