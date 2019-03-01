|
|
Namon L. Carnes
Gordonville - Mr. Namon L. Carnes 68, a resident of Gordonville, AL, passed on February 20, 2019. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 02, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. from the Jackson Steele Community Center with Rev. Donald Craig, officiating, Rev. Robert Leonard, Eulogist. The burial will follow in the Rudolph Cemetery. Bell Funeral Home of Hayneville directing.
