Nancy Jane MonfeePrattville - Monfee, Nancy Jane, 86, a resident of Prattville, AL, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 20, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 from the Chapel of Prattville Memorial at 2:00 p.m. with Reverend Chris Britton officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Burial service will follow in Prattville Memory Gardens. Mrs. Monfee was preceded in death by her loving husband, Tommy Monfee. She is survived by her four daughters, Sherilyn (John Etheridge) Monfee, Carol Jahns, Jane (Thomas) McGinnis, and Ruth (Gray) Skinner; nine grandchildren, Ashley (Mary) Powers, Eric (Chelsea) Conn, Stephen Buynack, Jess McGinnis, Anna (Justin) Cole, Nick (Iesha) Hinton, Mandelin (Matthew) Hoover, Erica Jahns (Joshua Sanders), Cierra Hinton; five great-grandchildren, Ryan, Audrianna, Alexander, Mason, and McKenzie; two brothers, Walter Bentley Mather III and Larry George Batz (Joyce); extended family members and many friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent in her honor to your local animal shelter.