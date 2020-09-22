1/1
Nancy Jane Monfee
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Jane Monfee

Prattville - Monfee, Nancy Jane, 86, a resident of Prattville, AL, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 20, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 from the Chapel of Prattville Memorial at 2:00 p.m. with Reverend Chris Britton officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Burial service will follow in Prattville Memory Gardens. Mrs. Monfee was preceded in death by her loving husband, Tommy Monfee. She is survived by her four daughters, Sherilyn (John Etheridge) Monfee, Carol Jahns, Jane (Thomas) McGinnis, and Ruth (Gray) Skinner; nine grandchildren, Ashley (Mary) Powers, Eric (Chelsea) Conn, Stephen Buynack, Jess McGinnis, Anna (Justin) Cole, Nick (Iesha) Hinton, Mandelin (Matthew) Hoover, Erica Jahns (Joshua Sanders), Cierra Hinton; five great-grandchildren, Ryan, Audrianna, Alexander, Mason, and McKenzie; two brothers, Walter Bentley Mather III and Larry George Batz (Joyce); extended family members and many friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent in her honor to your local animal shelter.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Montgomery Advertiser

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved