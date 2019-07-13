Services
Prattville Memorial Chapel & Memory Gardens
841 Fairview Ave
Prattville, AL 36066
(334) 365-7147
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Trinity United Methodist Church
Prattville, AL
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Trinity United Methodist Church
Prattville, AL
View Map
Nancy Keeton Scott


1939 - 2019
Nancy Keeton Scott Obituary
Nancy Keeton Scott

Prattville - Nancy Keeton Scott, 80, resident of Prattville, AL, left this world peacefully, at home, with her family by her side, on Thursday, July 11, 2019, to dwell in the house of the Lord forever. Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church in Prattville with Pastor Ken Jackson officiating. Visitation will be held on Monday at the church from 12:30 until 2:00 p.m. For full obituary, please visit www.prattvillememorial.com.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on July 13, 2019
