Nancy "Nan" Summer Hughes
Montgomery - Nancy "Nan" Summer Hughes, 63, passed away in Montgomery on October 21st, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband John Hughes, parents Henry and Glenn Summer, brother Bill Summer, and brother-in-law Charles Law. She is survived by her daughter Chelsea (Mike Squillante), and grandchildren Alexander and Ella Squillante, her sisters Pat Law, Kathy Hilyer (Ron), Linda Gilmer (David), sister-in-law Debbie George (Bruce), and brother-in-law Ed Hughes (Lisa), and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Nancy was born in Opelika and raised in Auburn. She graduated from Auburn High School in 1974. Nancy went on to attend Auburn University and then finished her degree in nursing from University of Alabama at Birmingham. She worked as an RN for many years in a variety of positions helping to heal and care for others.
If we could best describe Nancy, it would be genuine and sweet. People who met Nancy for the first time instantly liked her, and she quickly made new friendships. She loved and cherished her many friendships throughout her life. Nancy enjoyed her garden, bird watching, and many beloved pets. She was a wonderful mother, she loved watching her daughter grow up, and it brought Nancy great joy to be a grandmother for the past 11 years. Nancy cared greatly for and appreciated her church family who have been very supportive to her when she needed them the most. Nancy was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend. The light she gave to others will be sorely missed.
The visitation will be on Friday, October 25th at 10am at Providence Presbyterian Church located at 2130 Bell Road, Montgomery. The memorial service will follow at 11am. In lieu of flowers we are asking for donations to Providence Presbyterian Church, 2130 Bell Road, Montgomery, AL 36117.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019