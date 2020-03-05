Resources
1955 - 2020
Montgomery - Nancy cone Williams

Life long resident of Snowdoun community passed away on March 4, 2020

She is survived by husband David Williams

Sister Carolyn Courson and family

Daughter Jennifer Turner and family

son Roger Turner and family

Nancy retired from the State of Alabama after 28 years of service she was a member of Pintlala Baptist Church. Nancy loved church, family,gardening,flowers, her dogs,going to the beach. She was proud of her community and the shared history of its people as well as her scot/Irish background.

Graveside service at forest hills cemetery in snowdoun at 1pm on Monday, March 09, 2020
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020
