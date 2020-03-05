|
Nancy Williams
Montgomery - Nancy cone Williams
Life long resident of Snowdoun community passed away on March 4, 2020
She is survived by husband David Williams
Sister Carolyn Courson and family
Daughter Jennifer Turner and family
son Roger Turner and family
Nancy retired from the State of Alabama after 28 years of service she was a member of Pintlala Baptist Church. Nancy loved church, family,gardening,flowers, her dogs,going to the beach. She was proud of her community and the shared history of its people as well as her scot/Irish background.
Graveside service at forest hills cemetery in snowdoun at 1pm on Monday, March 09, 2020
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020