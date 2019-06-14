Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
Service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
Montgomery - Naomi Faye Godwin Lockhart from Montgomery formerly from Clayhatchee, Alabama, 76, went to be with her Heavenly Father June 12, 2019. She was preceded in death by: her father William Robert Godwin, mother Alma Virginia Dansby Godwln; sisters Willine Bell and Nell Chance, husband, John Douglas Floyd and 2 sons Michael David Rector and Robert Douglas Floyd. She is survived by daughters; Donna Wray (Stan), Cindy Burr (Troy) and Jeanne Spires (Freddy), grandchildren; David Wray, Mancil Kennedy and Joshua Kennedy and great-granddaughter Kelci Wray. She retired from State of Alabama after 25 years of service. She was a loving mother, seamstress, avid gardener and University of Alabama fan, ROLL TIDE and her beloved pet, Bella and numerous nieces and nephews and extended family. Naomi was a faithful member of over forty years of First Assembly of God, Bell Rd, Montgomery, AL. Services for Naomi will be Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Leak Memory Chapel at 11:00 with a visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow at Shiloh Cemetery in Clayhatchee, Al.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on June 14, 2019
