Nathan McClendon-Davis
McClendon-Davis, Apostle, Nathan, A resident of St. Louis, MO formerly of Montgomery, AL departed this life on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 1:00PM from Cathedral of Restoration, Bishop W. E. Davis, Pastor and Evangelist Gussie Freeman, Eulogist. Burial will follow in Forrest Hill Cemetery, Apostle Davis-Mclendon will lie in state one hour prior to services.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from May 14 to May 15, 2020