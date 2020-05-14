Services
Phillips-Riley Funeral Home
2284 West Fairview Avenue
Montgomery, AL 36108
(334) 263-0477
Resources
More Obituaries for Nathan McClendon-Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nathan McClendon-Davis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nathan McClendon-Davis Obituary
Nathan McClendon-Davis

McClendon-Davis, Apostle, Nathan, A resident of St. Louis, MO formerly of Montgomery, AL departed this life on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 1:00PM from Cathedral of Restoration, Bishop W. E. Davis, Pastor and Evangelist Gussie Freeman, Eulogist. Burial will follow in Forrest Hill Cemetery, Apostle Davis-Mclendon will lie in state one hour prior to services.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from May 14 to May 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nathan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Phillips-Riley Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -