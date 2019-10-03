|
Nelda Perry Miller
Montgomery - After 88 years of faithful service to her Lord, Nelda Karen Perry Miller's eternal homecoming was September 28, 2019. While her family and friends will miss her sweet smile, her wise counsel, and her fervent prayers, we know - without reservation - she is in the presence of her Lord and Savior. Her earthly life will be celebrated Friday, October 4, 2019, 11:00 am at Leak Memory Chapel, Montgomery, Alabama. Visitation will be 9:30 - 11:00 am. A graveside service will follow at Montgomery's Alabama Heritage Cemetery following the service. Pallbearers will be Nelda's grandchildren. Born June 10, 1931, in Amarillo, Texas, Nelda was the third of six children born to Alma Rentha Knight and Horace Greeley Perry. Lovingly called "Haunkeroo" by her father, "Shug" by her devoted husband, J.C. Miller, with whom she celebrated 53 years of marriage before his passing in 2001, Nelda was also known as "Maris," Mom, Grandma, Grandmom, Grandmother, "Slippery G," "Nedda," and numerous other terms of endearment.Nelda's children - Michael Houston Miller (Gloria Jennings Miller), Karen Miller Baker (Larry Baker, deceased), and Jill Miller Wachs (Tom Wachs) - consider themselves blessed beyond measure to have called her "Mom." Nine grandchildren - Michael Miller (Angela Hiers Miller), Jeremy Baker (Heather Hunter Baker), Ben Baker (Kristi Genovese Baker), Joy Miller Underwood (Allen Underwood), Brett Roberson (Daniel Roberson), Favor Harless (Jim Harless), Sydnie Wachs-Teo (Gabe Teo), Bowdy Wachs, and Jaycie Wachs - and twenty-three great grandchildren loved and respected Nelda who prayed for each one daily. She is survived by her baby sister, Raydelle Hamby (Dan Hamby) and sister-in-law Martha Miller Bryan (Allen Bryan) in addition to nieces and nephews. Nelda adored each of them and the feeling was mutual. Nelda was a long-time member of Frazer United Methodist Church and cherished lasting friendships with members of the Roy Cox Class. She was a leader of Precept Bible studies for over thirty years and credited her enduring relationship with Precept Ministries and her special long-time prayer groups as pivotal turning points in her continuing love affair with her Lord. She truly celebrated His new mercies each morning. Nelda, an accomplished seamstress, crafted and gave away hundreds of quilts. She considered each a unique work of art, a ministry by which people were reminded of the warmth and security so freely given by a loving God. Nelda's friends and family are invited to bring Nelda's quilts to display at the service. Nelda enjoyed special friendships with her exercise group/Saturday morning breakfast club. In lieu of flowers, Nelda's family asks you to consider a donation to Precept Ministries International, P.O. Box 182218, Chattanooga, TN 37422.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Oct. 3, 2019