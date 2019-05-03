|
|
Nell Faulkner Sims
Mobile - Nell Faulkner Sims passed away on May 1, 2019 in Mobile, Alabama. She is survived by her husband Robbins Sims, children Will Sims and Anna Sims Barnes, grandchildren Silas and Juliette Barnes, sisters Geneve Rotton and Jan Price, and brother Lloyd Faulkner.
A Service of Death and Resurrection will be held for Nell at Dauphin Way United Methodist Church in Mobile on Saturday, May 4 at 11:00 a.m. with The Reverend Sheila Bates, The Reverend Kathy Jorgenson, The Reverend Woods Lisenby, and The Reverend Dr. Tim Trent officiating and Gray Funeral Home of Union Springs directing. A visitation will be held at the church from 9:30-10:50 a.m.
A service of comital will be held on Sunday, May 5 at 3:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Union Springs with the pastor Gene Nelson and pastor Drue Tubbs officiating and Gray Funeral Home directing.
A visitation will be held at the church from 2:00-2:50 p.m. Her remains will be interred at the Mt. Hilliard United Methodist cemetery near High Ridge in Bullock County The family requests that memorials be made to the United Methodist Children's Home or the Meals on Wheels ministry at Dauphin Way United Methodist Church.
Nell Faulkner Sims, a native of Union Springs, passed away on May 1, 2019 in Mobile, Alabama. She was preceded in death by her parents: Edwin and Nellie Sharpe Faulkner, brother, Marvin Faulkner; sister, Pam Faulkner; grandparents: Willie and Annie Ree Faulkner and Sam and Minnie Sharpe.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on May 3, 2019