- - Nelson "Bear" Burnett, 91, died December 22, 2018 after a protracted battle with dementia. He was proceeded in death by his parents Claude and Elizabeth Clarke Burnett, Pikeville, KY, his brother, Dale Burnett (Anne), Birmingham, AL, his wife of more than 60 years, Tommye Keck Burnett, and his youngest daughter, Jayne Alison "Pinky" Burnett Greene. He leaves to celebrate his long and illustrious life, his sister Blanche Burnett Helvey (Auburn "Wob"), Pikeville, KY, his children Susan Kelly Burnett Nolte, Nashville, TN, Jeffrey Clarke Burnett, Wetumka, AL, and Joseph Kevin Burnett (Mary Frances Rudy), Nashville, TN, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and other extended family.
Nelson attended Pikeville College and graduated from Cumberland Law School at the University of Tennessee. He maintained Bar membership in Kentucky, Tennessee, and Alabama throughout his life time. Nelson joined the US Army Air Corps at the end of WWII and mustered out of the newly created US Air Force.
He worked for many years for the Home Insurance Company in Montgomery, AL before striking out in the practice of law on his own and in partnership including several years in Bayou La Batre, AL with the Honorable Ned Nelson, Biloxi, Mississippi. Nelson also worked with the US District Court of the Middle District of Alabama during the period of Chief Judge Frank M. Johnson's tenure and some of the most historic Civil Rights legislation of that court. He became a well-known figure in legal circles and interested in Democratic party politics. In 1974, he ran unsuccessfully for the 35 District Alabama Senate seat.
For a period, Nelson went back with the Home Insurance Company in Tampa, FL and Charlotte, NC in the legal department, but the state of Alabama kept calling him back "home." He became House Counsel to Governor Jim Folsom. He was Chief of the Receivership Division of the AL Dept of Insurance 1986-1993 and again 1995-1996. He retired to Mobile, AL and immediately enrolled in Springhill College, Mobile, AL when he obtained a MA in history, a lifelong interest.
Nelson was always a joiner and a doer. He was a life-long Toastmaster, a Gideon, president of his children's elementary school PTA, a deacon and Sunday School teacher, a member and officer of the AL AARP. He was a voracious reader and passed that on to his children and grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019, at 11:00 am at the Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Spanish Fort, 34904 AL Hwy 225, Spanish Fort, AL 36577. In lieu of flowers, please made a donation to the library at Springhill College, Mobile, AL or to a public library of your choice.
Paradise will be a kind of library - Jorge Luis Borges.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019