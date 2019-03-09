|
|
Nile Lavon Casebere
Montgomery - Nile Lavon Casebere age 88, a long time resident of Montgomery Alabama, passed away on March 6, 2019. He was born in Auburn Indiana to Donald and Helen Casebere. Three children Melinda, Gary, and Robert preceded him in death. He had many loves in his life: God, a wife of 65 years, children, grandchildren, friends, dogs, Air Force career, Masonic Order of Alcazar Shriners, deer hunting, fishing, airplanes, Indian history, genealogy, metal detecting, pancakes and ice cream to name a few. He touched the heart and soul of everyone that met him.
Nile is survived by his wife Frances Casebere, children sons Nile Casebere Jr. (Beverly), Daniel Casebere (Cindy) and daughter Susan Shonk (David). Grandchildren Kaylee Casebere, Keith Maroney (Haley), Tori Shonk, Lacy Shonk, Tracy Casebere, and Joe Torre.
A memorial service, for family and close friends, will be held 10 AM Saturday March 9th at the Central Baptist Church located at 3545 W. Central Rd, Wetumpka AL 36093. The service will be officiated by Dr. Gary Merkel, Music Director Mike McKinley, and Pianist Barbara McKinley. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Church may be made.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Mar. 9, 2019