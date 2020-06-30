Ms. Nora Lee Harmon
Montgomery - Ms. Nora Lee Harmon, 66, a resident of Montgomery, AL passed away on June 25, 2020. Funeral services will be held Friday, July 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from Snowdoun Valley Missionary Baptist Church, Snowdoun, AL. Interment in Forest Hills Cemetery. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years. She leaves behind six children and a host of grand and great grandchildren. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, July 2, 2020.
Montgomery - Ms. Nora Lee Harmon, 66, a resident of Montgomery, AL passed away on June 25, 2020. Funeral services will be held Friday, July 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from Snowdoun Valley Missionary Baptist Church, Snowdoun, AL. Interment in Forest Hills Cemetery. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years. She leaves behind six children and a host of grand and great grandchildren. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, July 2, 2020.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.