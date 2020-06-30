Ms. Nora Lee HarmonMontgomery - Ms. Nora Lee Harmon, 66, a resident of Montgomery, AL passed away on June 25, 2020. Funeral services will be held Friday, July 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from Snowdoun Valley Missionary Baptist Church, Snowdoun, AL. Interment in Forest Hills Cemetery. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years. She leaves behind six children and a host of grand and great grandchildren. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, July 2, 2020.