Norma "NANNY" Jean Collier RobertsROBERTS, Norma "NANNY" Jean Collier, 82, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 30, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from Prattville Memorial Chapel at 2:00 pm with Pastor Roger Parks officiating. Burial will follow at Prattville Memory Gardens with Prattville Memorial directing. Mrs. Roberts was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Avie Collier; her husband of 64 years, Charles "Poppie" Roberts. She is survived by two daughters, Debbie Weiss and Diana Surles (Ken); three grandchildren, Derek Surles (Rachel), Beau Rushing (Paris) and Laura Tierce (Justin); five great-grandchildren; one sister, Ann Ushman (Joe) extended family and friends. The family will receive friends at Prattville Memorial one-hour prior to service.