1/1
Norma Jean Collier "Nanny" Roberts
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma "NANNY" Jean Collier Roberts

ROBERTS, Norma "NANNY" Jean Collier, 82, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 30, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from Prattville Memorial Chapel at 2:00 pm with Pastor Roger Parks officiating. Burial will follow at Prattville Memory Gardens with Prattville Memorial directing. Mrs. Roberts was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Avie Collier; her husband of 64 years, Charles "Poppie" Roberts. She is survived by two daughters, Debbie Weiss and Diana Surles (Ken); three grandchildren, Derek Surles (Rachel), Beau Rushing (Paris) and Laura Tierce (Justin); five great-grandchildren; one sister, Ann Ushman (Joe) extended family and friends. The family will receive friends at Prattville Memorial one-hour prior to service.

www.prattvillememorial.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Prattville Memorial Chapel & Memory Gardens
841 Fairview Ave
Prattville, AL 36066
(334) 365-7147
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Prattville Memorial Chapel & Memory Gardens

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved