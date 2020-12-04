Norman Paskel "Mitch" Mitchell



Montgomery - May 25, 1938 - November 30, 2020



Norman Paskel "Mitch" Mitchell passed away on November 30, 2020, in Montgomery, Alabama, at Jackson Hospital. Mitch was born in Montgomery County, AL, on May 25, 1938. He worked 50+ years in the petroleum field after working at Winn-Dixie bagging groceries to help provide for his parents.



In 1985, Mitch formed his own petroleum business, Pump Repairs and continues to this day.



He is survived by his wife, Barbara Dick Mitchell, two sisters, Geraldine Pitts of Prattville, AL and Mittie "Ann" Day (Jim) of Mobile, AL. He is also survived by four children, Wanda Jean Mitchell, of Montgomery, AL, Norman Anthony "Tony" Mitchell (Brigette) of Ramer, AL, Crystal Renee "Christie" Vazquez (Julio) and Norma Rae Mitchell, both of Montgomery, AL, as well as 5 grandchildren, Ashley Mitchell Broadway (Shane), of Grady, AL, Brittany Mitchell Looney (TJ) of Snowdoun, AL, Aleesa Perkins, Alejandra "Sofie" Vazquez, of Naples, FL, Mary Ellen Vazquez, of Valdosta, GA and 6 great-grandchildren, Greyson Looney, Emma Looney, Tristen Looney all of Snowdoun, AL, Lainie Vazquez, of Montgomery, AL, Tatem Broadway and Rowen Broadway, both of Grady, AL.



He is also survived by his beloved family friend, Sue Johnson, who cared for Mitch and his family since 1999.



He was preceded in death by his daughter, Cynthia "Cindy" Mitchell, his parents Sidney A. Mitchell and Vera Mitchell, his brothers James Mitchell, Charles Mitchell, Sidney Mitchell and his sister, Emmer Sue Mitchell.



Funeral Services will be handled by Southern Memorial Funeral Home and are as follows, Visitation at Southern Memorial Saturday, December 5th from 5:00pm until 7:00pm with a Celebration of Life at Snowdoun Baptist Church on Sunday, December 6th at 2:00pm with burial to follow in Forest Hills Memorial Park.



Pallbearers will be Richard Barnes, Timmy Bouchard, Shane Broadway, Jim Day, TJ Looney, Julio Vázquez



Honorary Pallbearers will be John Beck, Carlos Cherry, Sheriff Derrick Cunningham, Mike Mock, Bubba Sereneck, Louis Sereneck, Jimmy Todd and everyone he loved at Snowdoun Baptist Church.



The family is graciously accepting flowers and or donations to Mitch's beloved church, Snowdoun Baptist Church, 6564 Norman Bridge Road, Montgomery, Al 36105.









