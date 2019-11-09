|
|
Norris Milton Bridges
Montgomery - Norris 'Milton' Bridges, Jr. of Montgomery passed away from this life on Friday, November 8, 2019, at the age of 72. He was preceded in death by his parents, and is survived by his dear wife of 53 years, Janie Bridges; their only son, Michael Bridges (Renee); his sisters, Velma Sumerlin (Thomas) and Donna Susan Bridges, as well as numerous other family members. Milton retired from the Department of Defense in 2002 after 32 years of dedicated service; and then worked 14 years with Somerset Homeowner's Association. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at 1:00pm at Leak Memory Chapel with a Chapel Service at 2:00pm. Burial will follow at Greenwood Serenity Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . Online condolences may be made at www.Leak-MC.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019