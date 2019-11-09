Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Resources
More Obituaries for Norris Bridges
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norris Milton Bridges

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norris Milton Bridges Obituary
Norris Milton Bridges

Montgomery - Norris 'Milton' Bridges, Jr. of Montgomery passed away from this life on Friday, November 8, 2019, at the age of 72. He was preceded in death by his parents, and is survived by his dear wife of 53 years, Janie Bridges; their only son, Michael Bridges (Renee); his sisters, Velma Sumerlin (Thomas) and Donna Susan Bridges, as well as numerous other family members. Milton retired from the Department of Defense in 2002 after 32 years of dedicated service; and then worked 14 years with Somerset Homeowner's Association. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at 1:00pm at Leak Memory Chapel with a Chapel Service at 2:00pm. Burial will follow at Greenwood Serenity Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . Online condolences may be made at www.Leak-MC.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leak Memory Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -