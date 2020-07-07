O. C. (Nick) Carter CarterMontgomery - Mr. O. C. (Nick) Carter a resident of Montgomery, AL passed away peacefully on July 2, 2020.Graveside Services will be held Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from Oakwood Annex Cemetery. Born on July 29, 1944 in Elmore County, AL to the late Laura Nell Carter and James Nolen. He confessed Christ at an early age and joined First Baptist Church of Wetumpka, AL.He is survived by a devoted wife, Christine Williams Carter, a devoted daughter, Erica Carter, Alabaster, AL; and a son, Orin (Sharon) Carter, Vine Grove, Kentucky; four grandchildren, Diamond Carter, TX; Shawn Erben, Germany; Savon Carter, Kentucky; Nicholas Parker, GA; two sisters, Rosetta Carter. Los Angeles, CA; Autherine Carter, Montgomery, AL; four brothers, Jude Ross, Wetumpka, AL; A.C. Carter, Bobby (Beverly) Carter; Billy (Brenda) Carter all of Montgomery, AL; ten sisters-in-law; seven brothers-in-law; three devoted sisters-in-law, Jamelle McGhee, Betty McKinney, Julia Davis; a devoted niece, Lindera McKinney Zeigler; faithful neighbors, Josephine and Tommie Barker; dear friends, Shelia Purnell and niece Cynthia Hardy; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.He worked at Brockway Glass Company and retired from Webster's Industries; many thanks to caregiver Antonio Jarrett and Amerisys Hospice.