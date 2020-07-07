1/1
O. C. Carter (Nick) Carter
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share O.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
O. C. (Nick) Carter Carter

Montgomery - Mr. O. C. (Nick) Carter a resident of Montgomery, AL passed away peacefully on July 2, 2020.

Graveside Services will be held Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from Oakwood Annex Cemetery. Born on July 29, 1944 in Elmore County, AL to the late Laura Nell Carter and James Nolen. He confessed Christ at an early age and joined First Baptist Church of Wetumpka, AL.

He is survived by a devoted wife, Christine Williams Carter, a devoted daughter, Erica Carter, Alabaster, AL; and a son, Orin (Sharon) Carter, Vine Grove, Kentucky; four grandchildren, Diamond Carter, TX; Shawn Erben, Germany; Savon Carter, Kentucky; Nicholas Parker, GA; two sisters, Rosetta Carter. Los Angeles, CA; Autherine Carter, Montgomery, AL; four brothers, Jude Ross, Wetumpka, AL; A.C. Carter, Bobby (Beverly) Carter; Billy (Brenda) Carter all of Montgomery, AL; ten sisters-in-law; seven brothers-in-law; three devoted sisters-in-law, Jamelle McGhee, Betty McKinney, Julia Davis; a devoted niece, Lindera McKinney Zeigler; faithful neighbors, Josephine and Tommie Barker; dear friends, Shelia Purnell and niece Cynthia Hardy; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

He worked at Brockway Glass Company and retired from Webster's Industries; many thanks to caregiver Antonio Jarrett and Amerisys Hospice.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Oakwood Annex Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ross-Clayton Funeral Home - Montgomery
1412 Adams Avenue
Montgomery, AL 36104
(334) 262-3889
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved