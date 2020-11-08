1/
O. Reese Carr
O. Reese Carr

Montgomery - O. Reese Carr, 78, passed away November 5, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, O.B. (Tom) & Eugenia Carr. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Frances S. Carr; daughter Michelle Carr; son & daughter-in-law, Gordon & Amanda Carr; and three grandchildren, Mason, Madelyn & Jackson Carr. Reese was a graduate of the University of Alabama, where he played basketball, a partner at Aldridge, Borden & Co. CPA firm, and a member of Frazer Memorial UMC. A service will be held November 11 at 1:00pm at Frazer Memorial United Methodist Church, followed by burial at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held in the Atrium at Frazer at 12:00 noon. Because of concerns about Covid-19 masks and social distancing will be required for all attending. Pallbearers will be Tom Borden, James Blake, Billy Cox, Jason Westbrook, Joseph Decker, John Blomeke, Matt Scroggins and Andy Scroggins. Honorary pallbearer is Doug Vickers. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Frazer's In Christ Way Ministry, 6000 Atlanta Highway, Montgomery, AL 36117 or to your favorite charity.






Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
12:00 PM
Atrium at Frazer
NOV
11
Service
01:00 PM
Frazer Memorial United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
3342726501
