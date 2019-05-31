|
Montgomery - JACOBS, Ola C., a resident of Montgomery, AL, passed away May 25, 2019. Funeral service will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Oak Street A.M.E. Zion Church, 1500 Oak Street, Pastor William Patterson officiating, Rev. J.J. Fountain eulogizing. Interment will be held at Forest Hills Cemetery with the staff of E. G. Cummings Memorial Funeral Home directing. The body of Ms. Jacobs will lie in repose one hour prior to funeral service at the church.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on May 31, 2019