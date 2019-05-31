Services
E. G. Cummings Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
1120 Bragg Street
Montgomery, AL 36108
(334) 265-9221
Reposing
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Oak Street A.M.E. Zion Church
1500 Oak Street
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Oak Street A.M.E. Zion Church
1500 Oak Street
Ola C. Jacobs

Ola C. Jacobs Obituary
Ola C. Jacobs

Montgomery - JACOBS, Ola C., a resident of Montgomery, AL, passed away May 25, 2019. Funeral service will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Oak Street A.M.E. Zion Church, 1500 Oak Street, Pastor William Patterson officiating, Rev. J.J. Fountain eulogizing. Interment will be held at Forest Hills Cemetery with the staff of E. G. Cummings Memorial Funeral Home directing. The body of Ms. Jacobs will lie in repose one hour prior to funeral service at the church.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on May 31, 2019
