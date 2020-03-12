|
|
Ola Mae Brown
Rochester, NY - BROWN, Ola Mae, (Honeymoon) a resident of Rochester, NY, and formerly of Prattville, AL expired Wednesday, March 04, 2020. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Springhill AME Zion Church, Rev. Frank Asumadu, Pastor, Presiding Elder William Scott, Officiating, with interment in Springhill Cemetery. The body will lie in repose at the church from 9:30 a.m. until services time with Lewis - Robusky Mortuary LLC directing.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020