Services
Corbitts Funeral Home
205 N. Maple Street
Tuskegee, AL 36083
334-727-1810
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
at the McGhar Home
7887 AL Highway 199
Notasulga, AL
Lying in State
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Woodland Presbyterian Church
AL Highway 199
Service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Woodland Presbyterian Church
AL Hwy 199
Olive Webster "Ollie" McGhar


1929 - 2019
Olive Webster "Ollie" McGhar Obituary
Olive Webster "Ollie" McGhar

Notasulga - Olive Webster "Ollie" McGhar, 90, of Notasulga, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019, at Bethany House in Auburn. Funeral services will be Monday, October 7, 2019, at 10:00 A.M. at Woodland Presbyterian Church on AL Hwy 199 with burial following in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday afternoon at her home at 7887 AL Hwy 199 in Notasulga from 2:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to Bethany House, 1171 Gatewood Drive, Building 100, Auburn, AL 36830, or to Woodland Presbyterian Church, c/o John Eidsmoe 2648 Pine Acres, Pike Road, AL 36064. Full obituary can be seen at www.corbittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Oct. 6, 2019
