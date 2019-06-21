|
|
Ollie Jo Meeks
Montgomery - Mrs. Jo Drake Meeks, 94, of Montgomery, passed away peacefully at home on June 16, 2019. She was a loving mother with a special affinity for babies and young children, an innate capacity for loyal lifelong friendships, with a calling to care for others and to serve her church, Dalraida United Methodist. She is preceded in death by her husband, Harold, in 2017; five older siblings, Kenneth Drake, Delano Gillian, Edith Grumbine, Theotis Drake, and Collyer Grider. Mrs. Meeks is survived by daughters Ingrid Meeks Macdonald, Ramona Meeks Sasser (Tyler), Summer Meeks Goray (Dair); grandchildren Christy Sasser Shelton, Erin Bowman Hudson (Darryl), Ian Macdonald (Carly), Tigh Macdonald Rotunno (Andrew), Brynnan Goray, Rush Goray; nine great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. The family would like to give special recognition to caregivers Beverly Stewart and Brenda Robertson who are like family. Funeral services will be held Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Dalraida United Methodist Church 3817 Atlanta Highway, Montgomery, Alabama 36109. Visitation will be held at 1:00 p.m. with service at 2:00 p.m., followed by graveside service at Greenwood Cemetery. On line condolences may be shared at: www.whitechapel-greenwoodfh.com.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on June 21, 2019