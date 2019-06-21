Services
White Chapel-Greenwood Funeral Home
909 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-3181
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Dalraida United Methodist Church
3817 Atlanta Highway
Montgomery, AL
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Dalraida United Methodist Church
3817 Atlanta Highway
Montgomery, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ollie Meeks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ollie Jo Meeks


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ollie Jo Meeks Obituary
Ollie Jo Meeks

Montgomery - Mrs. Jo Drake Meeks, 94, of Montgomery, passed away peacefully at home on June 16, 2019. She was a loving mother with a special affinity for babies and young children, an innate capacity for loyal lifelong friendships, with a calling to care for others and to serve her church, Dalraida United Methodist. She is preceded in death by her husband, Harold, in 2017; five older siblings, Kenneth Drake, Delano Gillian, Edith Grumbine, Theotis Drake, and Collyer Grider. Mrs. Meeks is survived by daughters Ingrid Meeks Macdonald, Ramona Meeks Sasser (Tyler), Summer Meeks Goray (Dair); grandchildren Christy Sasser Shelton, Erin Bowman Hudson (Darryl), Ian Macdonald (Carly), Tigh Macdonald Rotunno (Andrew), Brynnan Goray, Rush Goray; nine great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. The family would like to give special recognition to caregivers Beverly Stewart and Brenda Robertson who are like family. Funeral services will be held Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Dalraida United Methodist Church 3817 Atlanta Highway, Montgomery, Alabama 36109. Visitation will be held at 1:00 p.m. with service at 2:00 p.m., followed by graveside service at Greenwood Cemetery. On line condolences may be shared at: www.whitechapel-greenwoodfh.com.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now