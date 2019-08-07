|
Ollie M. Killough
Montgomery - Ollie M. Killough passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at the age of 85. He was born to Henry Lawson Killough & Connie Lee Killough in Luverne, Alabama in 1934. In 1952, he enlisted in the Alabama Army National Guard at the age of 18, where he worked full-time until his retirement as Colonel in 1992. He enjoyed refereeing high school football and baseball games, and he was an avid golfer. Ollie is survived by his wife of 65 years, Elizabeth Anne Bullock Killough; his son, Ollie Mack Killough, Jr. (Donna); his grandchildren, Samantha Roberts and Brian Vizzina; his great grandchildren, Shelby Bragg and Shane Bragg; and his great great grandchild, Liam Bragg. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, William Bullock Killough and his wife, Doreen Killough; and his siblings, Dr. Charles Moxley Killough, Hayward "Carroll" Killough, Bernice Palencar, and Betty Oxiner. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 10:30am at Leak Memory Chapel with a Graveside service to follow at 11:30am at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Jackson Hospital Foundation. The family would like to extend a word of thanks to the staff of Baptist Hospice and Home Instead for their excellent care.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Aug. 7, 2019