Ollis Lee Jones Sr., 77, peacefully passed away Monday, March 16, 2020 at home in Milwaukee, WI. He is survived by his wife Shirley Ann Jones; his children Karen Gibbs and Ollis Jones Jr. (Wanda); his brothers Seazer Jones (Alfreda), Geniemack Jones, and Demos Jones; his sisters Estella Jones and Lillie Jones. Ollis was predeceased by his brothers Howard Jones, Carl Edward Jones, William Jones, Edward Jones, Tommie Jones, Albert Jones; and his sisters Mary Palmer, Essie Birl and Marie Harris. Visitation will be held at Krause Funeral Home 7001 W. Brown Deer Rd. Milwaukee, WI 53223. Monday, March 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Funeral services will be performed by Reverend Walton at Graceland Cemetery.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020