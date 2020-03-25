Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
7001 West Brown Deer Road
Milwaukee, WI 53223
(414) 354-9400
Resources
More Obituaries for Ollis Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ollis Lee Jones Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ollis Lee Jones Sr. Obituary
Ollis Lee Jones Sr., 77, peacefully passed away Monday, March 16, 2020 at home in Milwaukee, WI. He is survived by his wife Shirley Ann Jones; his children Karen Gibbs and Ollis Jones Jr. (Wanda); his brothers Seazer Jones (Alfreda), Geniemack Jones, and Demos Jones; his sisters Estella Jones and Lillie Jones. Ollis was predeceased by his brothers Howard Jones, Carl Edward Jones, William Jones, Edward Jones, Tommie Jones, Albert Jones; and his sisters Mary Palmer, Essie Birl and Marie Harris. Visitation will be held at Krause Funeral Home 7001 W. Brown Deer Rd. Milwaukee, WI 53223. Monday, March 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Funeral services will be performed by Reverend Walton at Graceland Cemetery.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ollis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -