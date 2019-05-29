Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
Celebration of Life
Thursday, May 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
Opal Wynell McGhee Brown

Opal Wynell McGhee Brown Obituary
Opal Wynell McGhee Brown

Montgomery - Opal Wynell McGhee Brown, 91, of Montgomery, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William F. Brown; parents, Willie B. and Florene Bowen McGhee and brother, Charles Marvin McGhee.

Opal is survived by her son, Jack M. Brown; sister, Carolyn McGhee Johnson; brother in law, Joseph Johnson (Joe); niece, Daphne Davis (Stevie); nephew, Kenneth M. McGhee (Tara); niece, Marie Cabrices and nephew, Bradley M. Johnson.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 1:00pm-2:00pm, at Leak Memory Chapel, with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 2:00pm in the chapel.

Pallbearers will be Kenneth McGhee, Bradley Johnson, Tom Moore, Bill Moore, Richard Eiland and Nolan Gilbert. Honorary pallbearers will be Joe Johnson and Mike Kurpa.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on May 29, 2019
