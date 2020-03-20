|
Ora Dell Hill
Montgomery - Mrs. Ora Dell Hill, 93, a resident of Montgomery, Alabama, went to be with her Lord and Savior Thursday, March 19, 2020. A Graveside Service will be held on March 24 at 2:00 pm at Magnolia Cemetery, Greenville, Alabama with Leak Memory Funeral Home directing. A Celebration of Life memorial service may be held at a later date. Mrs. Hill was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Adelle Wilkinson of Greenville, Alabama; husband James E. Hill; three brothers, Elmo, Glen and Charles. She is survived by two sisters, Ruth Stinson, Greenville, Alabama, and Vivian Keller, Ft Walton, Florida. She is also survived by multiple nephews, nieces, and cousins, and a life-time devoted friend, Dolores Love. Mrs. Hill was employed by Capitol Chevrolet for nearly 50 years. She was a member of Frazer United Methodist Church. She was an avid volunteer/worker in various charitable organizations and extended a helping hand to the community and anywhere she saw a need. She loved the outdoors and maintained a beautiful yard until her late 80's. Charitable gifts may be made to Frazer United Methodist Church, 6000 Atlanta Highway, Montgomery, AL 36117, or to one's favorite charity. On line condolences may be shared at: www.leak-mc.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020