Services
Magnolia Cremations
901 S. McDonough Street
Montgomery, AL 36104
334-265-0622
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Engaged Christian Church
2877 McGehee Rd,
Montgomery, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Orangeal Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Orangeal White Davis


1977 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Orangeal White Davis Obituary
Orangeal White Davis

Montgomery - Orangeal White Davis was born January 18, 1977, in Montgomery, AL. She was an outspoken social media butterfly that made friends very easily. Departed life on this earth at approximately 1:27 a.m. on Sunday, February 3, 2019 surrounded by family and loved ones.

A Memorial Celebration will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 1 PM at Engaged Christian Church, 2877 McGehee Rd, Montgomery, AL 36111. Send flowers to Magnolia Cremations & Funeral Services, 901 S. McDonough St. Montgomery, AL 36104.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Magnolia Cremations
Download Now