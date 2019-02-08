|
Orangeal White Davis
Montgomery - Orangeal White Davis was born January 18, 1977, in Montgomery, AL. She was an outspoken social media butterfly that made friends very easily. Departed life on this earth at approximately 1:27 a.m. on Sunday, February 3, 2019 surrounded by family and loved ones.
A Memorial Celebration will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 1 PM at Engaged Christian Church, 2877 McGehee Rd, Montgomery, AL 36111. Send flowers to Magnolia Cremations & Funeral Services, 901 S. McDonough St. Montgomery, AL 36104.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Feb. 8, 2019