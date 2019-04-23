Services
Prattville Memorial Chapel & Memory Gardens
841 Fairview Ave
Prattville, AL 36066
(334) 365-7147
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Prattville Memory Gardens
Prattville - Baxter, Orin Lance, 74, resident of Prattville passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019. Graveside services will be held at Prattville Memory Gardens on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Drew A. Willis officiating. Mr. Baxter was preceded in death by his parents, W.C. Baxter and Auzley Goodman; one daughter, Michelle Lee Baxter. He is survived by his loving wife, Pam Baxter; one son, Darrin (Kathleen) Baxter; two grandchildren, Taylor (Rachel) Baxter and Hunter Baxter; all his beloved fur babies; extended family and friends. The family would like to thank Dr. McDaniels and staff at Montgomery Cancer Center, Prattville Cancer Center nurses and staff and Baptist East ICU doctors and nurses. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his honor to your local humane shelter.

Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Apr. 23, 2019
