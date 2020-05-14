Services
White Chapel-Greenwood Funeral Home
909 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-3181
Resources
More Obituaries for Oscar Reak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Oscar Reak


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Oscar Reak Obituary
Oscar Reak

Montgomery - REAK, Oscar J., 98, a resident of Montgomery, AL, passed away peacefully at home on May 13, 2020. Oscar is survived by his son, Kevin P. Reak, daughter, Alida M. Adamek (Patrick) and beloved cat, Charlie. Preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, S. Aileen (Busse) Reak and his sister, Geraldine Klubertanz.

A longtime resident of Wisconsin, Oscar was born on a farm near Lost Lake, Wisconsin in 1922. After graduating from high school, he traveled to Milwaukee to join Cutler-Hammer as a mail boy. He rose through the ranks until World War II intervened. He served as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division, ending his service as a sergeant.

When the war ended, Oscar rejoined Cutler-Hammer and rose to the rank of President. In 1979, after Cutler-Hammer was acquired by Eaton Corporation, he moved to Montgomery to become President of Blount, Inc. Following his retirement from Blount, he helped found and served as an officer of Conference America, Inc. of Montgomery.

The family wishes to thank our friend, Betty Carter and the many caregivers who made it possible for him to remain comfortable at home.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from May 14 to May 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Oscar's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -