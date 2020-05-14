|
Oscar Reak
Montgomery - REAK, Oscar J., 98, a resident of Montgomery, AL, passed away peacefully at home on May 13, 2020. Oscar is survived by his son, Kevin P. Reak, daughter, Alida M. Adamek (Patrick) and beloved cat, Charlie. Preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, S. Aileen (Busse) Reak and his sister, Geraldine Klubertanz.
A longtime resident of Wisconsin, Oscar was born on a farm near Lost Lake, Wisconsin in 1922. After graduating from high school, he traveled to Milwaukee to join Cutler-Hammer as a mail boy. He rose through the ranks until World War II intervened. He served as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division, ending his service as a sergeant.
When the war ended, Oscar rejoined Cutler-Hammer and rose to the rank of President. In 1979, after Cutler-Hammer was acquired by Eaton Corporation, he moved to Montgomery to become President of Blount, Inc. Following his retirement from Blount, he helped found and served as an officer of Conference America, Inc. of Montgomery.
The family wishes to thank our friend, Betty Carter and the many caregivers who made it possible for him to remain comfortable at home.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from May 14 to May 18, 2020