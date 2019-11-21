|
Mr. Otha Townsend
Tuskegee - Townsend, Mr. Otha, a resident of Tuskegee, Alabama passed November 17, 2019 in Montgomery, Alabama. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Nebraska Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. J. Sullen, pastor. Interment will follow in the churchyard cemetery, McKenzie's Funeral Home Staff, directing. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 2:00 - 6:00 pm at the funeral home. He leaves behind two sons, Otha Townsend, Jr. and Stanley Townsend; 5 stepchildren, including a devoted stepdaughter, Yvonne Robinson; sister, Otheree Burroughs (Bruce), of Mountain House, California; and a host of grandchildren, other relatives, cousins, friends and church members.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019