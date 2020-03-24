|
|
Otis Carnegia Jr.
Montgomery - Mr. Otis Carnegia Jr., a resident of Montgomery, AL expired March 13, 2020. Funeral services will be held Friday, March 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from the chapel of Ross-Clayton Funeral Home. Interment in Alabama National Cemetery, Montevallo, AL. He was born March 22, 1944 in Adel, GA to the late Otis Sr. and Odell Sharpe-Carnegia. He was educated in the public school system in Cook County, GA graduating with the Class of 1962. He also earned BS and MBA degrees. Mr. Carnegia joined the United States Air Force in 1962. He served in North Africa, Europe, Asia (including two tours in South Vietnam) and stateside. He retired in 1990 with the rank of Chief Master Sergeant. After retiring from his Military Service, he begun another career as a civilian employee with the US Air Force, Montgomery, AL and retired in 2006. Mr. Carnegia was preceded in death by his parents Mr. and Mrs. Otis Carnegia Sr; two sisters, Joan Carnegia and Zophie M. Carnegia-Anderson; one brother Leaster Carnegia. He leaves to cheris his memory, his wife, Lillian; a daughter, Pamela Denise Carnegia; a son, James Otis (Tiffany) Carnegia; a grandson whom he loved dearly, Gabriel Christian Blake Carnegia, all of Montgomery, AL; three brothers, Ezekiel (Rose) Carnegia, Adel, GA; Aric Carnegia, Atlanta, GA; Donell Carnegia, Moultrie, GA; three sisters, Doretha Turner, Phyllis Scruggs, Adel, GA; and Gwendolyn Pierce, Sparks, GA; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2020