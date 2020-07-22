Otis Hayes Beck



Otis Hayes Beck, 77, passed from earth to heaven on 07-22-2020. He was the widower of Connie Sue Beck.



He was Born July 26,1942 in Tuscaloosa, AL, to Phelon Monroe and Dolly Levins Beck



He is survived by his only sibling Kathy Beck Hegwood and brother-in-law Gary Hegwood. Also his 9 children Tina Eakin (Dwayne) Bill Beck ( Bonnie) Sherry Phillips (Steven) Sarah Beck, Sonny Beck ( David) Michael Beck (Kim) Timothy Beck (Angel) Heather Giovanelli (Adriano) and Derrick Beck and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.



The visitation will be held at Gassett Funeral Home in Wetumpka Al. 36092 on Friday 07/24/2020 with family only visitation1-1:30 and all others 1:30 to 2:30. Family and friends will then meet for a graveside service officiated by Rev. Austin Ball at 3 pm at Kendrick Baptist Church in the Nixburg Community up Highway 9.











