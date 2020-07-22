1/2
Otis Hayes Beck
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Otis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Otis Hayes Beck

Otis Hayes Beck, 77, passed from earth to heaven on 07-22-2020. He was the widower of Connie Sue Beck.

He was Born July 26,1942 in Tuscaloosa, AL, to Phelon Monroe and Dolly Levins Beck

He is survived by his only sibling Kathy Beck Hegwood and brother-in-law Gary Hegwood. Also his 9 children Tina Eakin (Dwayne) Bill Beck ( Bonnie) Sherry Phillips (Steven) Sarah Beck, Sonny Beck ( David) Michael Beck (Kim) Timothy Beck (Angel) Heather Giovanelli (Adriano) and Derrick Beck and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

The visitation will be held at Gassett Funeral Home in Wetumpka Al. 36092 on Friday 07/24/2020 with family only visitation1-1:30 and all others 1:30 to 2:30. Family and friends will then meet for a graveside service officiated by Rev. Austin Ball at 3 pm at Kendrick Baptist Church in the Nixburg Community up Highway 9.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
01:30 - 02:30 PM
Gassett Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Kendrick Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gassett Funeral Home
204 E Charles Ave
Wetumpka, AL 36092
(334) 567-8433
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gassett Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved