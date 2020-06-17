Otis Martin
Montgomery - Mr. Otis Martin a resident of Montgomery, AL expired June 10, 2020. Graveside services will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from Morning Star Cemetery, Lowdnesboro, AL.
Montgomery - Mr. Otis Martin a resident of Montgomery, AL expired June 10, 2020. Graveside services will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from Morning Star Cemetery, Lowdnesboro, AL.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.