P. Jane McHenry
Montgomery - P. Jane McHenry, age 78, of Montgomery, died unexpectedly at her home on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
Born in Bloomsburg, PA on May 31, 1941 a daughter of the late Jesse A. and Hazel C. (Leacock) Robbins, she resided in Montgomery since 1972.
She was employed by Price Pharmacy for over 20 years and last at Country Cottage Assisted Living retiring in 2003.
Jane was a member of Heritage Baptist Church, Montgomery.
Her husband Frederick H. McHenry, Jr. preceded her in death on April 3, 2012.
Survived by two daughters: Karen K., wife of William Whaley and Tami J. McHenry and her companion Ricky Nixon, all of Montgomery; two step-daughters: Jill A. McHenry, wife of Dean W. Kriner, Bloomsburg, PA and Tracey L. Maggard of Prattville; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a brother, Elmer C. Robbins, and his wife Cheryl, Bloomsburg.
Funeral services Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 2 p. m. in the Dean W. Kriner, Inc., Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 325 Market St., Bloomsburg, PA 17815. Friends may call from 1-2 p. m. Interment in Scott Cemetery, Luzerne Co., PA.
Condolence messages and photographs may be posted at: www:krinerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020