Services
St Peters Parish
219 Adams Ave
Montgomery, AL 36104
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Southern Memorial Funeral home
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter's Catholic Church
Paige Marguerite DeVoe


1972 - 2019
Paige Marguerite DeVoe Obituary
Paige Marguerite DeVoe

Montgomery - Paige Marguerite DeVoe, born August 22, 1972 passed away March 6, 2019 after a brief illness. A visitation will be held at Southern Memorial Funeral home on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 5:00pm-7:00pm followed by a wake service. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at St. Peter Catholic Church at 11:00am with burial to follow in St. Margaret's Cemetery.

Paige was preceded in death by her father, Robert L. DeVoe, Sr. and grandparents, George & Capitola Smart & LeRoy & Virginia DeVoe.

She is survived by her mother, George Ann DeVoe; brother, Robert L. DeVoe, Jr.( Susan); sister, Jill DeVoe Gantt (David); nieces, Katherine Gantt Rosario (Isaiah), Hannah Gantt Holguin (Manuel), Audrey Reese DeVoe and great niece, Charli Kate Holguin.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Paige's memory to St. Peter Catholic Church, 219 Adams Avenue, Montgomery, AL 36104.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019
