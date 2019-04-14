Services
Alabama Heritage Cemetery
10505 Atlanta Highway
Montgomery, AL 36117
(334) 215-0180
For more information about
Patricia Cairnes
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Cairnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann Cairnes


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patricia Ann Cairnes Obituary
Patricia Ann Cairnes

Montgomery - Patricia Ann Cairnes passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Patricia was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She is preceded in passing by her parents, James C. and Mary Louise Nichols. Patricia is survived by her loving husband, Larry Cairnes; her children and their families, Thomas Cairnes, Amie Beavor, Angel Fucci, Sam J. Evans, and Zachary Evans; nine grandchildren; one great grandson on the way; and her brother and his family, Mike Nichols.

Patricia served her nation with pride as a civilian. After her retirement she enjoyed cooking, reading, and creating works of art with stained glass.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. with a Celebration of Patricia's Life immediately following at Alabama Heritage Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Patricia to your local humane society.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now