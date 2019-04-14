|
Patricia Ann Cairnes
Montgomery - Patricia Ann Cairnes passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Patricia was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She is preceded in passing by her parents, James C. and Mary Louise Nichols. Patricia is survived by her loving husband, Larry Cairnes; her children and their families, Thomas Cairnes, Amie Beavor, Angel Fucci, Sam J. Evans, and Zachary Evans; nine grandchildren; one great grandson on the way; and her brother and his family, Mike Nichols.
Patricia served her nation with pride as a civilian. After her retirement she enjoyed cooking, reading, and creating works of art with stained glass.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. with a Celebration of Patricia's Life immediately following at Alabama Heritage Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Patricia to your local humane society.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Apr. 14, 2019