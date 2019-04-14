Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Patricia George
Patricia George
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
Celebration of Life
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
Patricia Ann George


Patricia Ann George Obituary
Patricia Ann George

Montgomery - Patricia Ann George passed away on April 9, 2019 at the age of 77. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She loved cooking and spending time with her family. Holidays were an especially favorite time for her. She is survived by her children, Sheila (Tommy) Jordan, Dale (Susan) George, Debbie George; her grandchildren, Steven (Martha) George, Christopher George, Amiee George, Ashley Cochran, Jennifer Cochran, Dustin Cochran, Heather (Justin) McDonald, Shelby (Davey) Lynn, Thomas Jordan, Angela Jordan, Brandy Davis, Christy (Seth) Tatum, Kasey George, Robin George; 14 great grandchildren; sister, Mary Hazel Funderburk; two brothers, Kenneth and Job Livingston. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, H. Roger George; a son, Ricky George; her parents, Ivo & Laslie Livingston; her brother, Ivo Livingston, Jr.

Visitation will be on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Leak Memory Chapel from 5:00pm-7:00pm. A Celebration of Life service will be on Monday at 2:00pm at Leak Memory Chapel with burial to follow at Greenwood Cemetery.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Apr. 14, 2019
